PMP: Shatta Wale, Wiyaala, others to light up summerstage music festival in Bronx NY





Capital One City Parks Foundation, an independent non-profit organization in New York, USA, is hosting its annual outdoor music festival tagged “SummerStage” this summer from June until October. They will showcase an Afrobeat event in Bronx, New York on August 13th, 2022.

The event is one of New York’s most beloved, broadly accessible, free outdoor performing arts festivals presenting free live performances, spanning all genres.

The lineup of artists to headline the August 13th show includes Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist Shatta Wale, Afro-pop singer-songwriter Wiyaala, hot-spot Dj Freshyk and a host of African and international music stars.

Over the years, SummerStage has assembled some of the world’s leading music icons who exude diverse music styles and cultural offerings ranging from jazz, hip hop, Latin, global, indie and contemporary dance to engage fans from all over the city – and the world – and the 2022 season will continue that legacy.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper