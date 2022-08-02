Two crushed to death while fighting on expressway in Oshodi





.

By Bose Adelaja

Two male adults were on Tuesday, crushed to death during a fight at Oshodi-Oke inward Gbagada Expressway in Lagos State.

The incident occurred at day time, adjacent LASTMA office in Oshodi.

Though details of what led to the fight could not be ascertained but it was gathered that the victims were hit and crushed to death by an upcoming vehicle.

One of them was said to have died on the spot while the other died few hours later.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the Nigeria Police, Lagos Response Unit (LRU) paramedics and other agencies were first responders at the scene.

At press time, he said the agencies were awaiting Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) to evacuate the body.

In his situation report, Osanyintolu said operation was ongoing at about 1.32pm, “Upon arrival of LRT at the scene of the incident, it was discovered…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper