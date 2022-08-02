Unregistered motorcycles will be impounded nationwide – FRSC





The Acting FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Biu, has directed the 37 Sector Commanders across the nation to impound any motorcycle without appropriate registration.

Biu gave the directive in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem.

“All unregistered motorcycles are to be impounded. The owners are required to complete full registration of the motorcycles before they are released.

“Operatives may not issue notice of offence ticket to the operators. All impounded motorbikes must be fully documented, however,’’ he added.

The FRSC boss said the directive became necessary following increasing number of unregistered motorcycles plying the roads.

According to him, there is also need for all motorcycles to be duly captured in the National Vehicle Identification Scheme database.

He noted that the directive would help to curb insecurity if all captured motorcycles are in the national database.

Biu urged sector…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper