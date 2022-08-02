VGC Drug Burst: How we recovered 258.74kg Meth, Precursor Chemicals in raid, nabbed 2 Barons, 1 Chemist – Marwa





**Identified Laboratories Decommissioned, Dismantled.

**As Drug (Mkpuru Mmiri) goes for $500, 000 US per kilo in the international market.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA on Tuesday gave gory details of how its operatives busted and dismantled two major clandestine laboratories in Lagos and Anambra state where dangerous illicit drug, crystal methamphetamine, called Mkpuru Mmiri in local parlance, were produced at the huge risks to lives of Nigerians for distribution across Nigeria and export.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) while addressing the media on the development, disclosed that following the outbreak of crystal methamphetamine abuse in the last quarter of 2021, predominantly in the South East and the cry for help from many communities in the region because of the devastating effects the distribution and abuse of the dangerous stimulant drug were having on their youths and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper