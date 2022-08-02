World Hepatitis Day: Scientists say ending hepatitis epidemics possible with commitments





By Chioma Obinna

With about 20 million Nigerians chronically infected with hepatitis B and C, medical laboratory scientists have said that ending viral hepatitis epidemics as a major public health threat was feasible with the right tools, funding and implementation commitments.

The Laboratory scientists who spoke in Lagos lamented that hepatitis has been largely ignored as a health and development priority compared to malaria and HIV, until recently.

In the views of Professor Kolawole Oyedeji of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science, College of Medicine, Idi-Araba, Lagos, the World Health Organisation’s, WHO, Global Health Sector Strategy sets actions and targets to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030 by reducing new infections and deaths by 90 per cent and 65 per cent, respectively.

In his lecture titled: “Evolving Health Systems Management and Hepatitis infections: The Role of HealthCare providers”, Oyedeji disclosed that the 2020 WHO report showed that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper