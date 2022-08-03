10 escape as Oyo Amotekun intercepts over 150 northerners from Zamfara in Ibadan





Ibadan—THE Amotekun corps in Oyo State, yesterday, intercepted a truck carrying about 150 northerners travelling from Zamfara State in Ibadan.

Vanguard gathered that the travellers, who were arrested in Bodija market and detained near the axis, were travelling from Zamfara en route Ogere, in Ogun State.

It also gathered that 10 of the northerners took to their heels when they saw the Amotekun personnel.

Some residents around Bodija market area had notified Amotekun of their suspicion on sighting the truck loaded with bags of onions, beans, potatoes, motorcycles with northern travellers comprising men, women, youths and children stuffed in between.

The truck was, subsequently, moved to the office of Amotekun at Dandaru in Ibadan, where the travellers were interrogated while items in the truck were offloaded and the truck searched.

Upon interrogation at the Amotekun office, driver of the truck, with number plate, Abuja BWR 143 XD, Abdullahi Aliu, said he was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper