2023: APC has wrecked Nigeria – Hunkuyi





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in Kaduna State, Senator Suleiman Uthman Hunkuyi has predicted that with its adoption of the same faith ticket ahead of the 2023 General elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is already on the route of losing election.

He said the APC had failed Nigerians with its economic policy and Nigerians would pay the party back by pushing it out of power in 2023.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday, Suleiman Hunkuyi said looking at the profile of the APC against the NNPP, APC has already lost election.

“I’m talking not only as a politician but I’m talking as a realist. I told you structures don’t win election, goodwill does win election…Go back and ask the people, APC has lost election because they have lost the confidence of the people.”

” The PDP has ran this country for 16 or 18 years or thereabouts. After doing that, they came back, they apologized for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper