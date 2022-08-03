BBNaija: Fake housemate, Modella instructed by Biggie to scatter relationships





By Adeleye Adegboyega

Would Modella betray her friend, Daniella, or sink the ship of her fellow model and beauty queen, Beauty?

Level 2 new housemate, Modella had her first diary session today and the much-anticipated session gave fans a clear knowledge of her mission in the house. She is considered a “fake housemate” because she cannot be evicted until Biggie decides to send her out of the house. She was announced as a new member of the Level 2 House on Sunday to the surprise of other housemates who nervously anticipated an eviction on the night.

Only former HOH, Eloswag knew there wouldn’t be an eviction as Biggie concealed the secret with him after he wasn’t required to nominate any housemate for possible eviction last week.

However, none of the 24 housemates is aware of Biggie’s plan as they consider Modella(Level 2) and Deji(Level 1) new addition to the house while fans know they are “fake housemates” added for a special purpose.

During Modella’s first diary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper