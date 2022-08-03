Climate change impact: Lagos govt to launch N20bn green fund initiative





.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, LAGOS

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, said his administration will launch a N20 billion Green Fund initiative to address challenges of global climate change in the state.

The scheme is a composite housing project jointly developed by the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, LSDPC, and Brook Assets and Resources Limited, a private real estate developer.

The housing scheme, located in Sinari Daranijo Street, consists of twin blocks of 38-unit two-and three-bedroom flats on a land size of 2,832 square metres.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day conference, at the Lagos State International Climate Change Summit, with theme ‘Integrating Climate Actions in Lagos State: Opportunities and Trade-Offs,’, held at Victoria Island, Lagos, the governor stated that his administration is constantly engaging the private sector, development partners and donor organizations in finding solutions and ways to better adapt…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper