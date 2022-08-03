CONUA blasts ASUU over stance on IPPIS





…Says ASUU condemns it publicly, romances it in private

By Adesina Wahab

The Congress of University Academics, CONUA, has accused the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, of condemning the use of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS, as the payment system in the universities publicly and romancing same in private.

Speaking in a chat with Vanguard Newspaper, the National President, Dr Niyi Sunmonu, also said his members in various universities were working even when ASUU started its strike on February 14, until the authorities shut down the institutions.

On the claim that ASUU members did not enrol in IPPIS, he said, “Those who come to the public to condemn IPPIS, and every other person in the system were paid our salaries through the platform up until March this year before government stopped paying.”

The discontinuation of IPPIS as university payment platform is one of the demands of ASUU whose strike is almost six months…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper