Food scarcity hits 18.4m African refugees





By Biodun Busari

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) German-partner organisation has disclosed that refugees around the world including Africa are facing food shortages emanating from the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to UNO-Flüchtlingshilfe, Monday, the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and droughts are worsening humanitarian crises like the one in Yemen.

The organisation said migrants and internally displaced people as well as host populations who take those groups in will suffer most from food shortages and hunger.

“In the Horn of Africa alone, which is currently experiencing the worst drought in 40 years, an estimated 18.4 million people are suffering from acute hunger,” the German partner organization of the UN refugee agency UNHCR said.

According to InfoMigrants, over 1.5 million people seeking protection are also in urgent need of help.

It also highlighted the horrible situation in Yemen, where a civil war has been raging for almost…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper