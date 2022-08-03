Iniubong Umoren murder case: Tension as Court delivers judgement today





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THERE is tension in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital as the State High Court sitting in Uyo delivers judgement in the alleged rape, and murder of jobseeker, Iniubong Umoren, Thursday, today, August 4, 2022.

Many residents and citizens of Akwa Ibom State could not wait to know the judgement that would be delivered in the matter.

Unlike many other similar murder cases in the state in recent times in the state, Umoren’s case from onset attracted a lot of attention of Nigerians especially on the social media.

Late Iniubong Umoren, a graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo, (UNIUYO)

was allegedly raped, murdered and buried in a shallow grave by a suspected serial rapist and killer, Uduak-Abasi Akpan, in April 2021.

Uduak-Abasi Akpan had reportedly lured his victim, who was 26years old before her demise, to his family residence at Nung Ikono Obio village in Uruan local government area with a job offer where he had allegedly raped, murdered, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper