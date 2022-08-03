Just in: NBC fines Trust TV N5m over documentary on banditry





By Nwafor Sunday

The National Broadcasting Commission has imposed a fine of N5 million on Trust Television Network Trust TV.

The Federal Government had on Thursday vowed to punish the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Daily Trust over what it called the unprofessional airing of different documentaries that glorified and capable of fuelling terrorism in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by NBC Director General, Balarabe Shehu Illela.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had said that the Federal Government has taken note of ‘’the unprofessional documentary by the BBC, Africa Eye, where interviews were granted to bandit warlords and terror gangs, thereby promoting terror in the country’’.

His words: “All I can say is that there is a regulatory body regulating broadcasting which is the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and they are also aware of these two incidents.

“They are looking at which…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper