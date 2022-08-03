Nigeria now headquarters of poverty, insurrection, joblessness — NULGE





By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, yesterday, in Lokoja, Kogi State, said it was lamentable that Nigeria had become the headquarters of poverty, insurrection, joblessness and all sorts of evil in Africa.

NUlGE’s National President, Ambali Olatunji, who spoke at the 7th Quadrennial Delegates Conference and Inauguration of newly elected executive to run the affairs of the union in Kogi State, claimed: “This is not the Mohammadu Buhari Nigerians voted for in 2015.”

He urged Nigerians to pray and elect credible leaders in 2023, because the President had failed to secure the nation.

Olatunji said Nigeria was drifting due to bad leadership, contending that the last four years under the present administration showed that the country had no one in charge.

According to him: “This is not the Buhari Nigerians voted for. I urge Nigerians to pray, and elect credible leaders in 2023, because the President has failed to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper