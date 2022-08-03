PDP’s Trustees board sets up committee to reconcile Wike, Atiku, others





.

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee to reconcile its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers.

Former lawmaker and member of the board, Sen. Abdul Ningi disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the end of the BoT meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ningi, who did not disclose the time frame for the committee, said it was expected to interface between warring factions so as to restore peace.

“We have set up a committee to interface between warring factions, particularly the acrimony brewing between the presidential candidate and Gov. Wike.

“It is a committee of the whole; every other BoT member is a member of the committee. I cannot tell you the grievances and the time frame,” he stated.

There have been reported internal crisis within PDP camp since the outcome of the party national convention that produced Abubakar as the party presidential candidate and the emergence of Gov….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper