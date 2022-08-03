VGC, Awka drug busts: How we recovered 258.74kg meth, nabbed 2 barons, chemist — Marwa





•Identified labs decommissioned, dismantled

•As drug (Mkpuru Mmiri) goes for $500,000 per kilo in international market

By Kingsley Omonobi & Juliet Umeh

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, yesterday, gave gory details of how its operatives busted and dismantled two major clandestine laboratories in Lagos and Anambra states.

A dangerous illicit drug, crystal methamphetamine, called Mkpuru Mmiri, in local parlance, was being produced at the laboratories, at huge risks to the lives of Nigerians, for distribution across Nigeria and export.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, (retd), while addressing the media on the development, disclosed that following the outbreak of crystal methamphetamine abuse in the last quarter of 2021, predominantly in the South-East, and the cry for help from many communities in the region because of the devastating effects the distribution and abuse of the dangerous stimulants were having on their…





