[1947 -2022] Life and times of late ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun





By Miftaudeen Raji

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mustapha Balogun, is dead.

Balogun, who became IGP in March 2002, died on Thursday night.

Born25 August 1947, Mustafa Adebayo Balogun hails from Ila Orangun, Osun State.

A respected investigation officer of the Nigerian Police Investigation (NPF) was widely known as Kumawu. He was appointed Inspector General of the Nigerian Police in March 2002 and was retired in January 2025 following widespread charges of corruption.

He attended the University of Lagos, graduating in 1972 with a B.A. in Political Science. He joined the Nigeria Police Force in May 1973.

While a police officer, he gained a law degree from the University of Ibadan. After working in various positions around the country, he became Principal Staff Officer to former Inspector-General of Police, Muhammadu Gambo, then Deputy Commissioner of Police in Edo State, and then Commissioner of Police first in Delta State and then in Rivers State…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper