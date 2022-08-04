2023: Peter Obi meets British, South African ambassadors to Nigeria





By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi visited the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, in her office on Wednesday.

Obi visited Laing in the company of her running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, in a meeting that might not be unconnected with the 2023 general elections.

The former Anambra governor did not disclose the agenda of the meeting but tweeted on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday morning alongside pictures of the visit.

Obi said: “Yesterday, with my dear brother and able running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed. We met with the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, HE @CatrionaLaing1 and her colleagues.”

Speaking on the visit, Laing said via her verified Twitter handle, Wednesday, that the meeting focused on Obi’s ideas on the country’s economy, security and developmental issues as the 2023 general elections approach.

Laing tweeted, “Good to meet the Labour Party Presidential Candidate,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper