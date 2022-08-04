3.6m indirect jobs created through $1.1b externally funded agric projects – FG





….Recruits 5,000 Agro Rangers

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government on Thursday said about 3.6 million indirect jobs have been created from $1.113 billion (about N461.9b) worth of externally funded projects being implemented by the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar, disclosed this while featuring on the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said $538 million was approved for special agricultural processing zones to support inclusive and and sustainable agricultural development in Nigeria.

Abubakar further stated that another project worth $575 million is being implemented to improve rural access and agricultural marketing in participating states while strengthening the financing institutional base for effective development, maintenance and management of rural roads network.

He gave the participating states as Akwa Ibom,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper