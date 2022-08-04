Archie’s mother crushed as court refuses to prolong life support





In Britain, the mother of Archie Battersbee has described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son’s life support as “another heart-breaking development” and suggested the legal battle is at an end.

Hollie Dance and Archie’s father Paul Battersbee had submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights but it was refused on Wednesday evening.

The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious in April and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.

His parents’ application to the Strasbourg-based court had been submitted just a few hours before Barts Health NHS Trust had been expected to withdraw their son’s life support on Wednesday morning.

But shortly after 6.30pm, the European court said it had refused the parents’ request, adding that it would not “interfere with the decisions…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper