FG justifies N1.15bn vehicle purchase for Niger Republic

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Federal Government, yesterday, justified the approval of N1.15 billion for the purchase of vehicles for Niger Republic.

This is even as the Niger Republic President, Mohammed Bazoum, honoured six Nigerians as the country marked its 62nd independence anniversary in Niamey.

The six Nigerians are the Jigawa State governor, Mohammad Badaru; his Zamfara State counterpart, Bello Matawalle; Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Chairman of BUA Cement, Abdulsamad Rabiu; State Chief of Protocol, SCOPE, Ambassador Lawan Kazaure, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Matters, Saiki Abba.

There have been outrage over the Federal Government’s generosity to the neighbouring country as some have questioned why such money should be given to Niger Republic when public universities in Nigeria remained closed for about five months over the inability of the government to meet up with the demands of ASUU.

The outrage…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper