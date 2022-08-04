Fourth JigiBola relaunch: Lagos targets 250, 000 residents, women for free healthcare





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the fourth edition of the BOSKOH Free Medical Outreach, tagged: Jigi-Bola Relaunch Phase II, aimed at reaching over 250,000 residents, including women and youths in eight local government areas, eight markets and eight police barracks in the state.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that his administration, through the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu/Kadri Obafemi Hamzat (BOSKOH) Healthcare Mission International, has made enough provision to carry out free sight and hearing aid screening exercise on residents across local government councils in the state to ensure that residents do not lose their vision and hearing organs when it could have been prevented.

He made the remarks at the flag-off of the Jigi-Bola Re-launch and Fourth Edition of BOSKOH Healthcare Mission International Free Medical Outreach, held at the Police College, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat said his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper