I would’ve been Rivers gov long time ago, if… — Lulu-Briggs

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The governorship candidate of Accord political party in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has said he would have been governor of the state a long time ago if he was a regular politician.

Lulu-Briggs added that he was not like other politicians, else he would have done what they do to be in office.

He spoke in Port Harcourt during an interactive session with students in the state organised by the ‘We Agenda Student Community.’

The governorship candidate stressed that one of the reasons he wants to be in government was to see that the next generation of the state gets good education.

He said: “You know my antecedents, unfortunately, I am not a regular politician. As a matter of fact, some people say that I am not even a politician.

“If I were a politician, I probably would have been the governor a long time ago. Because I would have done the things that politicians do. But because I do not want to be that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper