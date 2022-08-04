Insecurity: We’re neglected, maltreated and accused, miners cry out





…assures of remaining law abiding, support FG on fight against criminality

By Gabriel Ewepu

Miners under the auspices of Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Wednesday, cried out over neglect, maltreatment and accusation of fueling insecurity, hence ban on mining activities in some States in the country.

This was stated by the Ag National President, MAN, Musa Muhammad, along with the National Secretary, ‘Dele Ayanleke, and National Publicity Secretary, Tope Adebanjo, in a press statement with subject ‘Nigeria Mining Industry and Its Multi-faceted Challenges’ signed by the trio and read out during a press conference held in Abuja, pointed that the miners are not given the desired and expected attention by the government despite the Buhari-led administration declared that the nation’s mining sector would be a platform and as well an alternative to diversify the economy from oil and gas sector.

The association also expressed displeasure at the way and manner some…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper