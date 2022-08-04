It’s illegal to disconnect electricity without 10 days notice – Commission





DISCO official disconnecting lines on electric pole

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says it is illegal to disconnect a consumer from source of power supply without a 10-day prior notice from the date of bill delivery.

Mr Babatunde Irukera, Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, stated this on Wednesday in Calabar at an electricity consumer complaint resolution platform.

Irukera bemoaned the abysmal service provided by Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) in Calabar and its environs.

He said from investigation by the commission, PHED had not faired well in the providing of services to its consumers commensurate with their bills.

Irukera particularly described as “oppressive ” PHEDC services to residents of Cross River State.

He said that the reports they received on many issues included mass disconnection carried out by the company without recourse to the law.

