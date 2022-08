John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has met with the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike.

The meeting which was held at the Abuja reaidence of Prof. Jerry Gana, is the first since the PDP Presidential primary.

…details later

