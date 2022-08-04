Kidnappers release Nollywood actors Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornel





Actors Guild of Nigeria has announced the release of its actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Agbogidi released by their abductors.

According to a statement released by the Actors Guild of Nigeria on its official Instagram page on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the movie stars were released unhurt and in healthy conditions. It read;

“This is to gladly inform the public that the kidnapped actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi have been released unhurt. The elated National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas announced their release by the abductors who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed.

“The Guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims. On behalf of their families, the National President expressed our heartfelt appreciation to Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period.”

“He urged members to be security conscious on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper