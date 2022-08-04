MAPOLY alumnus educates students on blockchain solutions





By Miftaudeen Raji

As the financial technology evolves globally, the Department of Mass Communication, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta have hosted a training to sensitize students on the significance of blockchain technology and the potentials for career development in the industry.

The department, on Thursday, 4th August facilitated a training for the students of the department in preparation for life after school.

According to the president of Association of Mass Communication Students (AMACOS), Comrade Hakeem Kayode, the training was part of the department’s plan and programmes designed to expose students to global innovations.

He expressed optimism that the training will further expand the horizons towards creating solutions to real time problems through technology.

Kayode noted that the training was part of activities marking the department’s Annual Final Year Brethren Week.

The facilitator at the training and alumnus of the department…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper