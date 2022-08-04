NDDC board: Hopes rekindled in N-Delta





.

...As stakeholders warn against intrigues over new board

Residents of communities in the South-South have been enlivened by a recent hint dropped by President Muhammadu Buhari that a substantive board for Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, will soon be inaugurated.

The President had at a two-day retreat organised for management staff of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the NDDC last week, given an indication that a board for the interventionist agency was in the offing.

Barely one week after, it’s a mixed bag of joy, suspense and anger for stakeholders in the oil-rich region, including traditional rulers, community and youth leaders, amid reports on intrigues by some top politicians of Niger Delta extraction desirous of throwing a spanner in the wheels allegedly for their political interests.

The stakeholders are piqued over reports that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; immediate past Minister of Transportation,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper