Nigerian Para powerlifters disqualified from Birmingham 2022 after late arrival to kit check





Nigeria’s stranglehold on Para powerlifting events at the Commonwealth Games ended in stunning fashion when Paralympic gold medallist Latifat Tijani and Onyinyechi Gift Mark were disqualified from the women’s lightweight competition due to a late arrival to a kit check.

The country had won all 12 gold medals in the sport at the Games dating back to Manchester 2002, and Tijani or Mark were expected to provide another victory for Nigeria.

However, the pair were disqualified before the start of competition after arriving 25 minutes late to a kit check, and they appeared visibly distraught on footage of the event.

“Two athletes from Nigeria team were disqualified due to non-compliance to Technical Rules 17.1.4 ‘athletes does not present out to the kit check in the scheduled time and/or with a form of identification, they will be disqualified (DSQ)’,” a statement from the technical delegate read.

“The two athletes were present at 2.10pm, 25 minutes late from the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper