



Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted criticism against the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, saying that Nigeria’s challenges are beyond religion.

Oshiomhole said this when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, adding that rather than talk about religion, Nigerians should discuss what each presidential candidate has for the country.

He also said that the criticism against the party’s ticket by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) was a blackmail.

“Those who are speaking and leading the campaign in the APC family, if they were such believers in Christianity they had the opportunity to vote and canvass for votes for one of the Christian candidates and there were quite a few.

“But they were on record as having led the campaign on the side of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, knowing very well that he is a Muslim. I think the Nigerian challenges are beyond religion.

“I think the issues…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper