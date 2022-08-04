Sell lands to terrorists, herdsmen, face our wrath, IPoB tells monarchs





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday, warned traditional rulers, presidents general of town unions , and politicians in the South–East, against selling or ceding off their ancestral lands to any government, their agents or terrorists’ herdsmen, no matter where they are coming from, or face its wrath.

IPoB alleged that agents of some governors in the South-East, working for the powers in Abuja, have been deployed to buy large expanse of lands for purported agricultural purposes, which will later be turned into herders camp, from where terrorist herdsmen would attack the people of the South-East.

IPoB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, titled: ‘Don’t Sell Any Community Land in Eastern Region to Terrorists’ Sympathy Government, Terrorist Herdsmen, No Matter Where They Are Coming From, or Pay Heavily for Taking Such Action’, said the warning has become imperative, following its uncovered plan to use…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper