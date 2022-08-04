[Video] Murderer, Uduak Akpan attempts escape after death sentence





Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, on Thursday, convicted Uduak-Abasi Akpan for the murder of jobseeker, Iniubong Umoren.

The trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang, in his judgement, also sentenced Akpan to life imprisonment for rape.

After the court ruling, Akpan attempted to run out of the court. It took the intervention of the security operatives on ground to stop him from escaping.

The ruling:

The judge, Bassey Nkanang, in his judgement on Thursday, said the convicted man will be put to death by hanging.

Mr Nkanang also found Mr Akpan guilty of rape and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The judge said the prosecution has proved beyond doubt the case of rape and murder against Mr Akpan.

He, however, discharged and acquitted the father and sister of Mr Akpan, who were the 2nd and the 3rd defendants in the case.

After the judge read out the judgment, the convicted rapist attempted to escape…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper