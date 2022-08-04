Words we commonly mispronounce (2)





.

By Ruth Oji

PHONE Etiquette: Ever picked a call and felt disparaged by the attitude of the caller (someone calls you and asks: ‘who is this?)? Or placed a call only to meet with subtle or overt hostility from the receiver? Or worse still, ever had to deal with those who do not pick their calls because they do not know the caller? Ever hung out with a partner who can’t seem to keep their phone away?

There’s quite a lot to do with phone etiquette that we need to be reminded about. In this article, we will check out a few things to keep in mind before making or while receiving that call. It’s important because making phone calls have become a regular part of our lives – we have an acute need for communication in all facets of our lives!

In Nigeria, it’s common to begin a call with ‘hello’. For one thing, the tone you employ in saying that could make a lot of difference. A soft tone says to your listener that you are a calm person to relate with. If you…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper