Akeredolu urged to present staff of office to Ondo Oba-elect





Following the verdict of an Ondo State High Court sitting in Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area, the state Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has been urged to commence the processes of confirmation, installation and presentation of staff of office to Prince Bamidele Ekunsami as the Olofun of Irele.

The call by the claimants in suit number H/OK/7/2021 came on the heels of the judgment delivered by Justice Tope Adedipe, which removed and declared illegal, null and void the appointment of Prince Olanrewaju Ayeromora as the Regent of the Ode Irele, after the kingmakers have selected a king-designate. The court also ordered that Ayeromora should stop parading himself as the regent of the town.

One of the ruling families, (the claimants), the Opetusin Ruling House, led by High Chiefs Olusola Olajide, Bamidele Olamigoke and Jacob Omokungbe, the Oloja of Akingboye and Chairman of Ode Irele Kingmakers has approached the court seeking a declaration that…





