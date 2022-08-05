Breastfeeding perfect, safer, cheaper source of nutrition for babies —Saraki





By Chioma Obinna

To improve health outcomes for women, infants and children, Founder of Wellbeing Foundation Africa, WBFA, Mrs Toyin Ojora-Saraki has said that breastfeeding is the best food security for infants as it is the perfect, safer and cheaper source of nutrition for babies.

Making the call during the 2022 Breastfeeding Week themed, ‘Set Up for Breastfeeding and Educating Support”

Speaking on the importance of breastfeeding, Ojora-Saraki, said: “Breastfeeding is food security for infants from the very beginning of life. Placing the mother-baby dyad at the core of our programming at Wellbeing Foundation Africa tackles early initiation and nutrition supplementation, to end cycles of poor health.”

WBFA in 2018-2021, implemented the WBFA-UNFPA-Nutrition International Mamacare + NutritionLift (Mamacare+N) programme and it recorded a remarkable impact in 30 selected facilities and 32 communities in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Kwara and Lagos…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper