Budweiser Gives Free Ticket to World Cup at BudX Lagos Concert, unveils World Cup Ticket Promo





As a build-up to the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later in the year, The King of Beers, and official beer sponsor of the FIFA World cup globally, Budweiser, hosted a music concert tagged, Budweiser BUDX Lagos, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos on Saturday 30th July.

The event featured some of the biggest Nigerian music acts including Davido, Teni, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun, 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Asake, DJ Spinall, DJ Consequence, and DJ Nana.

The King of all concerts connected Budweiser consumers who double as football enthusiasts to world-class music entertainment from top Nigerian artistes and the opportunity to win a ticket to watch the FIFA World Cup final live in Qatar.

Budweiser is the preferred premium lager beer and a product of International Breweries Plc, a proud member of AB InBev, the world’s largest beer maker with over 400 beer brands.

At the Budweiser BUDX Music Concert, Budweiser unveiled its FIFA World Cup Consumer promotions in a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper