Fish out perpetrators of Imo killings, Northern Elders task security agencies

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has expressed outrage over the gruesome murder of eight people suspected to be migrants from the North by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Owerri West LGA of Imo State.

The Arewa elders also called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the killings in the state.

In a statement on Friday, NEF’s Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said, “We are deeply concerned over rising cases of profiling, targetting and killings of Northerners in many parts of the South. The recent murder of Nigerians in Imo State apparently on suspicion that they were northerners is one incident among many recent ones that involve harassments, illegal arrests, attacks and killings of Nigerians from the North.

“It would appear that groups that target northerners draw inspiration from the silence of leaders and the absence of appropriate response from security and other law enforcement…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper