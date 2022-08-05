Former IGP Tafa Balogun for burial





By Evelyn Usman

Former Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun, who died yesterday in Lagos, will be buried tomorrow, in Ila-Orangun, Osun state, his home town.

This was disclosed by his family.

Late Balogun who was the 19th Inspector General of Police, died of heart attack at about 8:30 pm, at the Reddington Hospital, Lagos.

This was barely three weeks to his 75th birthday.

Late Balogun was installed as the Oluomo of Igbomina in Ila-Orangun, at the palace of the Orangun of Ila, Alayeluwa, Oba Wahab Oyedotun, Bibire II, recently.

Born on August 8, 1947, at Ila-Orangun in Osun State, late Balogun was a member of cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Course 3.

He served in various Police commands across the federation. He was…





