Former IGP Tafa Balogun for burial

By Evelyn Usman
Former Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun, who died yesterday in Lagos, will be buried tomorrow, in Ila-Orangun, Osun state, his home town.
This was disclosed by his family.
Late Balogun who was the 19th Inspector General of Police, died of heart attack at about 8:30 pm, at the Reddington Hospital, Lagos.
This was barely three weeks to his 75th birthday.
Late Balogun was installed as the Oluomo of Igbomina in Ila-Orangun, at the palace of the Orangun of Ila, Alayeluwa, Oba Wahab Oyedotun, Bibire II, recently.
Born on August 8, 1947, at Ila-Orangun in Osun State, late Balogun was a member of cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Course 3.
He served in various Police commands across the federation. He was…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper