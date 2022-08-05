Hijrah 1444 Message: There ‘ll be new dawn on security challenges — Onike, Nasfat Chief Missioner





By Haroon Balogun

The Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih, NASFAT, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike has said that in spite of the gloomy and overwhelming security challenge bedevelling the nation, however long the night, the dawn will break.

Onike stated this in his message to Nigerians on the celebration of the new Hijrah Islamic calendar year 1444, urging Nigerians to take solace in the word of Maya Angelou that, “Hope and fear cannot occupy the same space. Invite one to stay”.

He said as Muslims, we are expected to be optimistic that all will be well. According to the Holy Qur’an, “ ..Certainly no one despairs of Allah’s Mercy, except the people who disbelieve.(Q12:87)

He congratulated Muslims world-over, adding that witnessing a new year is an opportunity to retrace one’s steps from bad conducts and habits, and consolidating on good conducts and behaviours.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper