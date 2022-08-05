Lightning strike kills 2, injures two near White House





.

By Agency Report

Two people have been reported dead while two are in critical conditions following a lighting strike near the White House, Washington DC on Thursday.

All the victims were taken to local hospitals, but on Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that two of them – 75-year-old Donna Mueller and 76-year-old James Mueller, both from Janesville in Wisconsin – had been pronounced dead.

The police report stated that the other two adults remain in critical condition.

A White House spokeswoman said the Biden administration was “saddened by the tragic loss of life.”

“We are praying for those still fighting for their lives,” said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

According to the Washington Post, Scientists say that the climate crisis is increasing the likelihood of lightning strikes across the United States, after lightning struck at a square near the White House, leaving two people dead and two others in critical…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper