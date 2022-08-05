London’s River Thames shrinks as extreme heat, looming drought dry up source





By Biodun Busari

The starting point of England’s River Thames has dried up and moved downstream, following weeks of little rainfall and a heatwave in July that destroyed the United Kingdom’s all-time temperature record.

According to CNN, the source of the river has moved 5 miles (8 kilometers) downstream to Somerford Keynes, according to the Rivers Trust, which works across the UK and Ireland.

The Thames usually begins in the English market town of Cirencester, part of the green and hilly Cotswolds countryside, and flows through the capital, London, and then out into the North Sea.

“What we’re seeing at the source of the iconic River Thames is sadly emblematic of the situation we’re facing across the country, now and in future,” Christine Colvin, Advocacy and Engagement Director for the Rivers Trust, said in a statement sent to CNN.

“Whilst it’s not uncommon for the source to be dry in the summer, to only be seeing the river flowing five miles downstream is…





