Multichoice monopoly: NBC defies court order to intervene on Metrodigital complaint





We’re worried the regulator hasn’t reached out to us — Metrodigital

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Local pay television company, Metrodigital has expressed worry over the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) defiance of a court order compelling her to intervene on Metrodigital’s complaint against Multichoice’s refusal to sublet its premium content in line with the National Broadcasting Code.

The Court of Appeal Sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state had in a 13 June 2022 judgement compelled the NBC to within 21 days “initiate the process for determination of the dispute” between Metrodigital and Multichoice under the NBC Act, 6th Edition of the Broadcasting Code and its addendum.

Expressing worry over the situation in its Port Harcourt based Friday, Managing Director of Metrodigital, Dr John Nwanfor confirmed that, “NBC has not responded, no contact made to us and the 21 days has passed. We do not know why, but we are working with Federal Government (FG)…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper