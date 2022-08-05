NANS debunks call for CBN gov’s resignation

By Adeola Badru

The South West Zone D, Zonal Executives of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Friday, debunked and dissociated itself from a report  calling for the resignation of the Governor of  Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Speaking at a press conference in Ibadan, leader of the South West Zone D of the  association, Comrade Tegbe Stephen Fiyinfoluwa, said it became necessary to debunk the report for the integrity of the authentic South West leaders of NANS and the infallible personality of the CBN governor, as well the protection of Nigerian youths and students from the  vices of information disorder that bedeviled the cyberspace in recent times.

He said one Adegboye  Olatunji who has been parading him self as an executive of NANS is not recognized by the constitution of the association.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

