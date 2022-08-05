NANS debunks call for CBN gov’s resignation





By Adeola Badru

The South West Zone D, Zonal Executives of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Friday, debunked and dissociated itself from a report calling for the resignation of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Speaking at a press conference in Ibadan, leader of the South West Zone D of the association, Comrade Tegbe Stephen Fiyinfoluwa, said it became necessary to debunk the report for the integrity of the authentic South West leaders of NANS and the infallible personality of the CBN governor, as well the protection of Nigerian youths and students from the vices of information disorder that bedeviled the cyberspace in recent times.

He said one Adegboye Olatunji who has been parading him self as an executive of NANS is not recognized by the constitution of the association.

Read Also:

NANS applauds DSS arrest of suspected Boko Haram leader in Ogun

CBN has no plan to close community associations’…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper