Navy rescues two Ghanaian fishermen 48hrs after boat mishap

By
Headliners
-
2


Navy

.Navy

By Evelyn Usman

Two Ghanian fishermen who were involved in a boat mishap on the high sea in Lagos area, have been rescued by the Nigerian  Navy Ship, NNS PROSPERITY, 48 hours after the incident..

Four of the  fishermen residing  at  Takwa  Bay, Lagos,  went  fishing  on  Sunday  July 31,  2022  but  encountered  a  boat  mishap  at  about  10pm.

 Two of them drowned before help could come while the remaining two stayed afloat on a keg until the second day, before they were rescued.

Explaining how the fishermen were rescued, the Director , Naval Information,   Commodore  Adedotun Ayo- Vaughan , said, ” NNS  PROSPERITY.  while on patrol  about  10  nautical  miles  (nm)  North  East of  Dangote  Quay  on    August 2, 2022,  sighted  a  man  floating  at  sea  on  a  yellow  20  litres  gallon.

” Accordingly,  the  ship  altered  course  towards  the  position  of  the  man  and  successfully  recovered him.  “”Subsequently,  the  rescued  man  revealed  that  a …



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR