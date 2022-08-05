Pastor kidnapped in Anambra





By Vincent Ujumadu

THE pastor in charge of All Christian Practical Praying Band, Ufuma in Orumba North local government area of Anambra State, Dan Nwokolo has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the residence of the pastor and abducted him shortly after a midnight prayer session yesterday and took him to an unknown destination.

A source in the community said no contact has been established with the abductors.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga was, however yet to confirm the incident.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper