Six big signings to ignite 2022/23 Premier League season





By Biodun Busari

As Crystal Palace host Arsenal in a London derby Premier League opener on Friday, expectations are high on the all clubs for their players to be in their best form, and of course new signings to justify their transfers.

The title was keenly contested last season as Champions Manchester City edged out Liverpool with just one point to be crowned for the fourth time in six years and they would like to continue their dominance this season.

Also, Chelsea after their last PL title in the 2016/17 season finished third on the log last season and will give their best to compete with City and Liverpool.

The other three big teams to watch out for are Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United as they add fresh legs to their old generals.

As the most watched and entertaining league in Europe begins, this piece looks at some new signings to watch out for in the top six clubs.

Haaland – Manchester City

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from Borrusia…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper