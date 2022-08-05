State Of The Nation: Nigeria In deeper hole than in 2015 — Sanusi





…Says 2023 will be worse l100% incompetent Muslim, 100% incompetent Christian will not solve Nigeria’s problem’

By Jide Ajani & Dapo Akinrefon, LAGOS

His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II, yesterday, expressed his angst at the current situation Nigeria has found herself, insisting that the country is in a deeper hole and a bigger mess now, than it was in 2015.

The Khalifa of the Tijanniyah Sufi Order of Nigeria also warned that 2023 will be worse, compared to what we had in 2015.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, also pilloried the current administration, saying that despite the current mess, the present leadership expects to be rewarded with appreciation after leaving office.

He spoke at the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation, AAF’s, Leadership Colloquium and Awards, Chapter 7, themed ‘Are Good Leaders Scarce in Nigeria’?

