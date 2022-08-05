Wizkid becomes first African artiste to headline world’s biggest gaming event in Saudi Arabia





Wizkid

By Adeleye Adegboyega

Afrobeats sensational superstar, Wizkid has set another record by becoming the first ever artiste to headline world’s biggest gaming event. The event which is currently ongoing was held at the iconic NXT LVL Arena, Riyadh Boulevard in Saudi Arabia.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter gave an electrifying performance in the presence of a mammoth crowd at the Gamers8 eSports concert on Thursday night, August 4, 2022.

The Afrobeats superstar with the aid of his official disc jockey, DJ Tunez, and his band, thrilled the crowd with smash tunes from his old and new music catalogue. He gave a stunning performance with an energetic display of hit songs like “Essence”, “Ojuelegba”, ‘Joro’, ‘Come Closer’, ‘Beat Of Life’, ‘Mood’, ‘Ginger’, ‘Soco’ and slew of others.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper