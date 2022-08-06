



By Nwafor Sunday

Hours after killing four police officers in Imo state, gunmen on Saturday invaded Izombe community in Oguta Local Government Area of the state, shooting sporadically and destroying properties.

Reports have it that the unknown gunmen, destroyed many properties while residents scamper for safety.

As at the time of filling this report, it has not been ascertained if there is any loss of life.

The post Again, gunmen invade Imo community, destroy properties, after killing 4 policemen appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper